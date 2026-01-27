Local champions Emily Hines (U19s) and Kurt Eather (Opens) kept the green shirts in the spotlight at the National Road Championships in Perth earlier this month.

Kurt snatched a bronze medal in the Men’s Criterium after a powerful finish while Em climbed off the bitumen to finish Top 10 in her event. Despite that fall, the class and gutsy determination of the Senior College student was to the fore and she must have impressed National selectors with more honours ahead.

Kurt also finished in the top 10 riders on the 186km road race. He pedalled witha group trying to catch the outriders and pushed home with tremendous energy.

Coach Vaughan Eather praised both riders for their remarkable results. He said their resilience against tough odds are a source of pride for all Dubbo Cycle Club supporters.