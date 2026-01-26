Dubbo Ducks glided in on Sunday morning, January 18, from all corners of the region to the Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool, where they contested a four-event card with an emphasis on tapering off for the upcoming Western Districts Carnival to be held in Cobar at the beginning of February.

Events on Sunday included a 50-metre freestyle event, the first on the day, that also generated a written protest which was forwarded to the handicapper, who stood his ground, however.

Brian Schoeffel came home too fast in the race, handing first spot to Nicole Johnstone, second to Ron Everrett, third to Louise Taylor, and fourth to Shaun Graham.

A brace relay was next up involving a 2x25-metre breaststroke race in which all of the teams in the first two heats broke through their set times, to leave the third heaters to fight it out in the final.

The team of Judy Walsh/Tim Gratton broke also, and so a well-deserved win was taken by Tom Gray and Mia Uebergang, second place that went to Izzy Kelly and Warren Williams, and third went to Catherine Kelly and Shaun Graham.

A 100-metre freestyle event was the next cab off the rank with Peter Allen first (at -0.07 seconds), Ron Everett second (at 0.08 seconds), Katharine O'Rourke third (-2.19 seconds), Mia Uebergang fourth (-3.99 seconds) and Louise Taylor (-5.22 seconds) rounded out the top five.

The last was an “At Go” event, a 25-metre backstroke to finish up the morning’s frivolities. All swimmers touched in close to their nominated times with Mia Uebergang the winner at just (-0.03 seconds) outside her time, second Catherine Kelly (0.06 seconds), third Warren Williams (0.31 seconds), fourth Tim Gratton (0.62 seconds), and Brian Schoeffel (1.03 seconds).

Lucky number winners were Tim Gratton and Nicole Johnstone.

Thanks also to Rob Rich and Jack Allen poolside for helping with the essentials and keeping everything on track on such a competitive day!

Ducks who may have misplaced some jocks or goggles can find them by contacting Henry.

All Ducks are reminded that membership fees are due and those who are heading to Cobar will understand your contributions need to be received.

Swimmers of all levels are welcome. For all enquiries, see our Dubbo Ducks entry under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News community diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the “Duckpond”!