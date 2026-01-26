The region is receiving a major economic boost this summer, with five sporting events projected to inject more than $13 million into the local economy.

Attracting thousands of competitors and their families and officials, the events are expected to deliver regional economic benefits across a range business areas and showcase what the region has to offer for state level sporting events.

The Cricket NSW Youth Championships kicked off the summer season with games held across Dubbo, Wellington and Narromine from December 16–19, 2025.

This event was followed by the Athletics NSW Country Championships from January 16–19 January, with the Cricket NSW Junior State Challenge taking place this week from January 19–22. Still to come are the Little Athletics Region 3 Championships from January 31 to February 1, and the NSW Touch Junior State Cup from February 20–22 February which is expected to attract 10,000 people.

These sporting events will be held at various locations around the region including Barden Park, Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct and the Victoria Park No. 1 Ovals.

Dubbo Regional Council Mayor Josh Black said the economic impact highlights the importance for Council to support sporting events that bring families and young people to the region.

“Events like these benefit a wide range of areas across the whole region. These summer sporting events will see over $13 million flow through the regional economy including hospitality, accommodation, tourism and retail, which is a fantastic outcome for our region," Mayor Black said.

“When we host events like these, we showcase the best of our region,” he added.

“The children come here to play a sport they enjoy, and the families come with them, enjoy our facilities, our hospitality and the vibrant atmosphere our community creates.

“Council is working hard to attract events that boost the economy, showcase the area as a vibrant events destination and support long term economic growth,” the mayor said.

During the 2025/2026 financial year Council is currently sponsoring 27 events, which are delivering a range of social, cultural and economic benefits for the community.