Launched in October 2025 and 10 years in the making, Wellington parkrun has just notched up its 12th weekly event and is going from strength to strength, according to event co-director, Emmalee Holmes.

"It was a 10-year process to get this event up and running and it has been very successful with approximately 70-100 participants each week, including runners, walkers, joggers, families, prams etc," Emmalee said.

"We have also had many parkrun 'tourists' visit and provide positive feedback that the course is very beautiful," she added.

She revealed some impressive stats for the new parkrun, with 1047 finishes and 96 volunteers participating across those 12 weeks.

Parkrunners meet every Saturday at 8am at Cameron Park for the five-kilometre event, which can be completed by people of all ages at their own pace.

Wellington parkrun is part of a free worldwide parkrun fitness initiative practiced in 22 countries that is positive, welcoming and inclusive. In Australia there are 539 parkrun events scheduled weekly.

In Wellington, event/run directors are Emmalee Holmes and Suzie Wright, and David Wright is a run director. They are assisted each week by volunteers in a range of capacities including checking and recording times, to "tailwalking" at the rear of the run so no one is left behind.

Volunteers are very important to parkrun and Emmalee said organisers would love to hear from anyone keen to support the local activity.

"This is a community-owned event which relies on volunteers each week to enable the event to take place and be sustained into the future," Emmalee explained.

"We are always seeking volunteers each week for the volunteer roster and also additional 'run directors' to be the coordinator of each event," she added.

"If anyone would like to assist or join our team they can contact us at cameronparkwellington@parkrun.com."

Emmalee also expressed appreciation to the corporate supporters who have helped make the local event possible.

"Thank you to Dubbo Regional Council, Wellington Rotary and Squadron Energy (Uungula Wind Farm) for their financial assistance as local donation supporters for the start-up costs for this event," she said.

"Thank you also to Dubbo Regional Council which built the parkrun path twice. The first track was extensively flood damaged and had to be rebuilt," Emmalee concluded.

Wellington parkrun details are also listed under Saturday in the Dubbo Photo News community diary.