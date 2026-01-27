About 200 Dubbo local cricketers teamed earlier in January to say NO to drink-driving on our roads.

Players and umpires who took part in Dubbo District Cricket Association (DDCA) matches on Saturday, January 17, wore caps and shirts bearing the message "Say ‘Yeah… Nah’ to drink driving" as part of a road safety campaign supported by Transport for NSW (TFNSW), NSW Police, the NSW Office of Sport, DDCA and Good Sports.

TFNSW spokesperson West Damien Pfeiffer said young people were over-represented in road trauma statistics across the state and the Road Safety Cricket Round would help promote a positive road safety culture among younger drivers.

“Just as we support our mates on the cricket team, supporting them getting home safely on the road is a top priority as too many lives are being lost to road trauma,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“Road trauma has a devastating impact on the loved ones of those involved and in regional areas the impact is felt very deeply across the wider communities.

“Sporting teams such as cricket clubs are at the heart of many local communities and players, supporters, volunteers and staff often travel large distances over many hours to attend training and games," he added.

“Parents, senior players and club members can play a major role in road safety by setting a good example for younger players.”

Mr Pfeiffer said Saturday’s Towards Zero Road Safety Cricket Round event supported the ongoing Plan B summer safety campaign that encourages the community to think about the choices they make on the road.

Dubbo Photo News photographer Ken Smith popped along and managed to capture some of the cricket action from the Lady Cutler and Victoria Park Ovals two and three.

“The event highlighted the three leading factors contributing to death and injury on our roads – speeding, drink and drug driving, and fatigue,” Mr Pfeiffer said.

“In 2024, alcohol was a contributing factor in 25 per cent of fatal crashes across NSW; crashes that involved speeding represented at least 40 per cent of fatal crashes, and fatigue was involved in at least 21 per cent of fatal crashes.

“Too many local sporting clubs across region have been affected by road trauma over the years so we want to spread the message that road safety is everyone’s responsibility," he added.

“Too many lives have been lost on our roads; our target is zero.”