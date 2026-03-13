More good news for Dubbo Touch Association recently with 20 members trekking to Coffs Harbour and sharing in the spoils at the NSW State Cup.

Playing and coaching as the “Hunter Western Hornets”, the local footballers were among teams that claimed the Men’s Under 20’s title, as well as the Male Opens and Open B’s, Mixed Opens, Women’s Under 40s, and the Under 45’s titles also.

Local legend Shelley Hutchinson was awarded Player of the Finals in the Under 45s tournament. It was a nice family touch for Shelley, with all three of her daughters participating in the Ella 7s rugby at the same time.

These results were an excellent reward for Dubbo Touch, after nine out of 10 teams entered qualified for finals in the recent Junior State Cup held on home soil and our local Under 10’s team coming up trumps as State Champions in Sydney recently and Dubbo set to host the State Cup for its fifth straight year again in February 2027.

Congratulations to Matt Dawson (Men’s Open B); Tracey Whillock (Captain Under 40’s); Emma Fitzgerald (Under 40’s); Shelley Darcy (Player of Final for Under 45’s) Phoebe Fitzgerald, Isla Bassingthwaite, and Ava Sutcliffe (Under 20’s); Ryan Eade, Paddy Grose, and Loch Murphy (Under 20’s); Harry West (Under 30’s); Shannon Smith (Under 45’s); Richie Richardson (Under 50’s); Cameron Crowley, Neil Webster, Rick Davis, Peter Thomas, and David Ryan (Under 55’s); and to Nic Grose, coach, Women’s Open side.

Shout-out also to cool-headed Steph Hull, who refereed throughout the tournament.