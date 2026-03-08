It was a mixed bag in Midwest Pennants for West Dubbo Roos last Sunday as the tournament heads toward the business-end of the season.

Grade Two went down 8–2 to the Parkes Pirates, but the section is far from decided, as much now hinges on the Parkes-vs-Gulgong clash this weekend. The showdown with Gulgong could determine the section winner and – if results fall our way – a strong margin could see our boys claim the flag!

Grade Four produced a solid performance with a convincing win over Nyngan, keeping their section hopes alive. A victory away at Narromine this Sunday, however, would go a long way toward securing top spot.

Grade Six enjoyed the bye last weekend and now face a must-win clash against ladder leaders, Dubbo City. With two home games remaining, the Roos are well placed, but it starts this Sunday.

Grade Seven celebrated their first win of the year in style, posting a 10–0 result over Molong with the boys now heading to Dubbo Macquarie chasing back-to-back victories.

In other news, Club Championship nominations for the men’s and women’s Triples close this Friday, March 6, with first-round matches scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

In Social Bowls highlights, Wednesday results included Faye Holmes, Rick See, and Glenn Morrison claiming top honours, defeating Barry Sigsworth, Warren Brown, and David McGrath; with Neil Riley and Mary Ney finishing third.

Friday results saw Wayne Middleton, Bev Goss, and John Zeb too strong for the field in defeating Aileen Beecroft, Mick Strahan, and John Fardell. Both jackpots are unclaimed

Saturday afternoon Cash Pairs continue to draw strong numbers, with 16 players last weekend enjoying three games of two-bowl pairs. Warren Towney and Craig Jeffery took home the cash. It’s on again this Saturday, March 7. All welcome!

State Trial honours for Kelly Dart and Anthony Brown, selected for the the NSW Blues Section Trials at Cabramatta Bowling Club on March 21–22. A fantastic achievement, and we wish them both every success!

The Business House series also got underway last Wednesday night with six rinks in action. Night one winners were Croft Tiling, John Croft, Brian Primmer, and Billy Monk. The five-week competition continues, with the winning team earning a staff party at the club.

With big weeks ahead for the Roos across all grades, let’s keep the momentum building!