Tuesday Ladies' day bowls sponsored by LJ Hooker enticed 16 Ladies take to the greens. With two triples games and the women's senior pairs' championship, this was a closely contested game. In the pairs, Trish Gosper and Chris Castlehouse were the eventual winners, defeating Wanda King and Therese Gaio by the smallest of margins.

Triples' winners were Sharon Johnston, Karen Greenhalgh and Judy O'Connor, who defeated Robyn Hellyer, Gaye Cottee and Merrill O'Sullivan. Ruby Stockings, Judy Tighe and Annette McMillan also defeated Sue O'dea, Colleen Ryan and Beryl Hobson. Lucky draw winners were Colleen Ryan and Judy O'Connor.

The men's Wednesday morning social bowls sponsored by Western Plains Security Network had 34 bowlers on the greens on a very steamy morning.

The game consisted of six triples games, including one with a swinging lead. Winners for the day were Ken Whitiker, Merv Teale and Neil Hayburn, who defeated Frank Armstrong, Dick Whitford and Mike Twohill.

Gavin Cullen, Eric Satchell and Col Cottee defeated Ron Wiegold, Roger Sherwin and Dennis Jasprizza, and Ron Anderson, Eric Bradshaw and Doug Aldis defeated Chris Strojny, Nick Berbiles and Robert Pfeiffer. Trevor Tink, Paul Wooldridge and Todd O'dea also defeated Steve Buttsworth, Norm Johnston and Ian Hobson while Peter Collins, Greg Brown and Doug Back also defeated Peter Collins, Paul Goodstat and Steve Kelly.

Dennis Crimmins, Bryan O'Sullivan and Peter Sinclair played a 20-all draw against Allan Parker, Mel Giddings and Matt Quill. Closest game went to this team.

Bryan O'Sullivan had the only rester for the day and the jackpot was not won and lives until next week.

Good luck to all pennants players for the weekend!