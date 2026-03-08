In mixed messaging for local football administrators, Dubbo has been confirmed – but for next year only – as the location of the 2027 NSW Touch Junior State Cup Northern Conference.

Dubbo has hosted the past four events and had recently submitted a bid for the next three years. However, the NSW Touch Association announced this week that they had made a decision to hold the conference in Dubbo for another year, with the future beyond that still undecided.

Bringing in about 10,000 visitors to the region each February with an $8.5 injection to the local economy, the announcement is a success, of sorts.

The 2026 event involved 222 junior touch football teams from across the northern part of the state including areas of Sydney Metropolitan, Western NSW, North West NSW, Central Cost, Hunter, Mid North Coast and the North Coast of NSW.

“We value the strong partnership we have built with NSW Touch and appreciate their confidence in returning the Junior State Cup to Dubbo for another year,” Dubbo mayor, Josh Black said.

“Putting the Dubbo Region’s best foot forward is what we can all do to support this event; it’s the team Dubbo approach that demonstrates to our coastal counterparts we can host major sporting events really well in the country,” he added.

Next year’s event will again be held at the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct, running from February 26–28.