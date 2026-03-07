The Western Women’s Rugby League program is paying huge dividends with the Under 17s team now on top of the ladder in the Lisa Fiaola Cup, following another impressive win on the weekend.

The 12-hour coach trip didn’t phase the players who are drawn from teams as far away as Lithgow to Mudgee, Cowra to Coonabarabran, and out west to Bourke.

The team is chasing a third successive title and Rams CEO, Tim Del Guzzo believes they have the talent to go all the way.

“Our coaches are mentored by Jillaroos coach Jess Skinner from Trangie, who has embedded a love for country, culture and each other,” Tim said.

“She also appreciates the benefits of playing Touch as a way to learn the skills of ‘eyes up football’, looking for gaps, running angles and different lines, to split up defences,” he added.

The Western men and women’s teams head to Seiffert Oval, Queanbeyan, this Friday, March 6, to tackle the ACT Monaro teams in the final round.