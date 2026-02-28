It was a beauty!

The 2025 NSW Touch Junior State Cup – Northern Conference was an action-packed three days over February 20-22.

The event brings together junior teams from across the northern half of the state including Sydney Metropolitan, Western NSW, Northern NSW, Central Coast, Mid North Coast and North Coast of NSW.

NSW Touch CEO Duncan Tweed said they have witnessed again this year the number of teams entered for the competition continue to grow.

Dubbo Touch Association, Dubbo Regional Council and NSW Touch Association also worked their magic and turned the Lady Cutler Ovals into a “Field of Dreams”.

Dubbo Mayor Josh Black said it was the fourth year Dubbo has hosted the NSW Touch Junior State Cup, and we are keen for it to return in the future.

The good news is that Dubbo Regional Council has recently made a submission for the next three-year contract for the event and judging from the conversations Dubbo Photo News had over the three days onsite, many would be very happy to see Dubbo continue as the venue into the future.

