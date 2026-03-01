Another highly-successful NSW Touch Junior State Cup returned to Dubbo over the weekend of February 20-22, attracting 10,000 people to the Lady Cutler Sporting Precinct for fully-packed footy fun and keen competition.

In a triumph for one of our own local junior sides, Dubbo Under 10s' Red Devils were crowned as champions in their age after victory in their age group.

The boys' touch team were handed the "keys to the city" after their historic first for Dubbo Touch on Sunday afternoon.

After three days of intense competition the superbly trained young athletes combined for a 6-5 win over the powerful Northern Beaches team in the grand final.

Coaches Lochie Murphy and Adam Gray have taken these boys to an unbeaten season after claiming the Hornets’ tournament at Nelson Bay recently. Manager Kimberely Forrester was ecstatic as the boys held on in a dramatic final few minutes.

The team heads to Sydney this weekend to play Cronulla who won the Southern NSW title. The winner will be crowned NSW State Champions.

Club President Nic Grose says the win was a proud moment for the whole Association.

“It caps off a remarkable Junior Development Program which runs under the skilled eyes of Tracey Willocks and Emma Fitzgerald. We have poured a lot of energy into our Under 8s and 10s and it has led us to a memorable win,” Nic said.

In fact, for the first time Dubbo had nine out of the 10 teams playing in the Round of 16, quarter finals, semi-finals and finals on Sunday," he added.

The win was even more remarkable, he believes, allowing for the lack of serious player depth in many country areas compared to their city cousins.

“It just shows how far country clubs have come, when you see Parkes and Mudgee teams making it through to grand finals as well," Nic said proudly.

"Most of our clubs like Wellington and Molong, have a very limited group to draw from so, to hold the huge Northern Beaches, Central Coast, Newcastle, and Maitland clubs to account, speaks volumes for the strength of Touch in the west,” he concluded.