Addison (Addie) Bailey might have moved to the Central Coast in December, but her heart is still in Dubbo.

The 15-year-old played for Dubbo Under 16s with her lifelong friends over the weekend before later heading home with parents, Wes and Elisha, to prepare for an upcoming tour of southern California with the NSW Waratahs Rugby Union Pathways squad.

“Addie has played Touch since a young age and also dabbled in league and tag at school,” Mum Elisha told Dubbo Photo News.

“Last year, she began with Dubbo Roos, playing in almost every position; she eventually settled into the forwards and gained selection in the Central West Blue Bulls for the state championships,” she added.

Addie was so impressive at the State titles and a metropolitan training academy, that she was asked to join the Waratahs Junior program.

“Now she is off to California in the Easter break. She can cover most positions in the forwards and has little fear so this will be a cracking opportunity for her to decide which sport she might pursue,” Elisha explained.

Addie will be with a new team on the Central Coast this year but is looking forward to playing against her Dubbo Kangaroos colleagues at Country and State titles.

She has been selected in the NSW Juniors Under 16 Girls Development XV which will tour to the USA and take place in the Easter school holidays 2026.

Addie was selected based upon her performance at the NSW Junior State Championships where she played with the Central West Bulls Under 16s girls team.

Selectors canvassed the Waratahs, NSW Juniors, NSW Country and SJRU selectors to come up with the final squad.

Addie previously played rugby league with the Wiradjuri Goannas for six years, but only turned her hand to rugby in 2025. She has also played prop for Central West and she ran a few games with the Dubbo Roos Women’s XV on the wing.

Addie is described a “handy utility” player and was selected to play with in the NSW Rugby Under 16 Girls Barbarian team at the Pacifika Youth Cup in November and then with the Under 17s girls Sydney West Academy in Bathurst in January for the NSW Rugby Union Youth Development Program.

Addie finished Year 10 at St John’s Catholic College in 2025 before she relocated with her family to the Central Coast.

She was back in Dubbo last weekend for the NSW Touch Junior State Cup – Northern Conference, and enjoyed revisiting her old home town and participating in the competition. Proud granddad Ken Bailey contacted Dubbo Photo News to tell us about her success, and we're very glad he did.

We wish Addie all the best with her sporting endeavours.