Aussie women’s rugby league coach Jess Skinner called into the Touch northern conference state finals in Dubbo late February on her way home from the rugby league Pacific Championships in New Zealand, casting an eye over the talented kids on display,.

The former Trangie teacher is now in charge of the World Cup-winning Jillaroos, and says many of her charges started their careers in Touch.

“It is a wonderful nursery for young athletes,” Jess believes.

They learn to play ‘eyes up’ footy, searching for space and learning to run to gaps and link with others; it also teaches them about defensive patterns and the absolute value of speed, fitness and nutrition,” she added.

Jess says there will again be a select group of western products in this year’s NRLW , coming through the Tarsha Gale and Lisa Fiola competitions.

Not bad for the west to have an Australian coach and the Australian men’s captain, Isaah Yeo, from our proud production line of talented players!