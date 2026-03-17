The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of any organisation is the ultimate measure of accountability of the office bearers and committee members for decisions taken and responses made over the previous year. The Dubbo Croquet Club Inc's AGM is in February each year.

As an incorporated association, there are additional reporting responsibilities. Dubbo Croquet Club manages a portion of the Muller Park Crown park reserve, a gift from an early European settler and an important contributor to the creation of the town of Dubbo. Narcisse Muller ranks with Samuel Samuels and Emile Serisier as one of our greatest early pioneers.

This year’s well attended AGM was held on Monday, February 23. Graham Bender was elected President while immediate past-president, Kate Colwell, took on Graham’s previous position as vice-president. The apprentice becomes the master, and the master becomes the mentor!

Alannah Fraser is treasurer and Ray Doyle is Secretary, Charles Campbell remains as the Games Captain, and committee members Tricia Shanks, Wendy Starr, and Ian McKenzie continue in their current roles.

Plans for the year include participating in the western region competition against Orange, the Blue Mountains and Young, club competitions on the Easter and King’s Birthday weekends, continuation of our coaching and training programme along with the beginner’s course.

Moving into 2026, our philosophy is: “We just want to play croquet.”