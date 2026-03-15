I had a wonderful note from Tim “Pop” Jenkins from Trangie last weekend. Pop loves his cricket and plays Over-Age Masters with the Macquarie Valley 11 while keeping in practice with his own team in the Gilgandra ABC competition.

As with most communities, local comps have largely ceased to exist, but that has generated some creative thinking in how to keep bush cricket going.

Hence the idea for the ABC Cup, which features teams from Dunedoo, Mendooran, Gulargambone, Tooraweenah, Bidden, and Marthaguy, competing against Gilgandra sides. Pop sent in a photo of a local cricket leader and his lads who all play together.

Last weekend “Gular played Toora” in the major semi-final with the Gular team featuring Peter “Pumpkin” Peters and his four boys, Levi, Peter, Jaylem, and Preston.

Gular won by six runs and now await either Tooraweenah or Curban, who meet in next week’s Preliminary FInal.

In the other semi, Curban made 138 off their 45 overs, before bowling Dunedoo out for just 87.

No doubt, Pop will keep us updated on the fate of Peter and his four “Pumpkins”!