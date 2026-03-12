RSL Combination Bowls welcomed two new members this week in Adrian Short and Rachael Karanga. Adrian started strongly combining with Terese Gaio and Mel Giddings to win the day 22 to 9 over Tim Moore, Ray Strawhan and Peter Bennison.

Close behind in second place was Ron McCauley, Jenny Spratt and Peter Sinclair, who beat Ken Whittaker, Ronnie Weigold and Frank Armstrong, 21 shots to 10.

Third place went to Mary Perry, Roger Sherwin and Bryan O’Sullivan, who won the last seven ends in their game beating Rachael Karanga, Sue McCauley and Graham Ross, 20 shots to 14.

In a topsy turvy game where the lead changed several times, Sue Armstrong enjoyed a break from pennant duties to combine with Ros Joseph and Gordon Scott to win by two points from Maurice Wallace, Helen Emblem and Rob Pheiffer. The final score was 18 to 16 and Sue scored the only rester for the day.

Lucky numbers went to Maurice Wallace, Bryan O’Sullivan and Frank Armstrong.

As always, new and casual players are most welcome. Games start at 9.30am. Contact details for the club are in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary under Sunday.