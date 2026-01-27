Although one can grasp the essentials of croquet quickly, the first part of the challenge is to gain the necessary technical skills required. Beyond this, a novice player begins to understand the tactical aspects of the game.

These essential technical skills revolve around using the mallet’s face to strike the ball, being able to clear an opponent’s ball from its current position, and being able to “run” a hoop, meaning to strike a ball through a hoop in the correct direction.

Further skills, at many levels, can then be imparted through following the basics, further experience, the appropriate coaching, and one’s own desire to advance. An elementary knowledge of the rules is also essential.

For example, novice Warwick Herd joined the club just on 11 months ago and, with regular play, advice and encouragement, has become a competent player.

Other players who have less than two years of experience include Lawrie Donoghue, Stan Ellis, Ross Smith, Beth Grady, Carol Willcoxson, and Helen and Kel Morley.

After a fortnight’s break over the Christmas and New Year period, playing days over the past two weeks have been well attended. Tuesdays frequently are fully subscribed across all courts using primary and secondary sets.

A coach has also been in attendance every Wednesday evening.

Thursdays often see Ben Vang and Bruce Seddon setting up at least an hour early to get a head start on the day’s temperatures. Last week they were joined by Stan Ellis and Lillian Wallace for a tightly-contested game of “Aussie” croquet.

Saturdays, like Tuesdays, also involve “Golf Croquet” with a strong presence of keen hoopers. Sunday evenings have also resumed, blessed with a cooling breeze picking-up from the Macquarie River, and continuing under lights.

Turning to other matters, the club has updated its “hot weather” policy, which is now uniform for all clubs across the state. While participation on court has always been a matter of individual decision, the revised policy addresses a more pro-active approach to player welfare.