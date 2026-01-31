A fantastic turnout for social bowls at West Dubbo last Wednesday included a total of 34 players enjoying some great competition.

Congratulations went to Steve Evans and Glenn Morrison, who claimed top honours over the triples combo of Aileen Beecroft, Deb Brown, and the ever-ready John Fardell. Third place went to Hela Bryan, Ann Findlay, and Bill van de Mey, while the lucky draw for number six was won by Col Teale.

Friday’s games were played under tough heat, but 20 bowlers still took to the green. The powerhouse trio of Warren Brown, Alan Andriske, and Bill van de Mey came-away with the win over Tony Leonard, Bill Abbott, and, "Mr Consistency", John Fardell.

Unfortunately, Australia Day Bowls was cancelled due to extreme heat. Player safety always comes first.

All Pennant players are reminded to see Anthony to sort their new uniform sizing and sign the order form. The new kit will be officially presented at our Pennant Launch Night on Saturday, February 7, featuring special guest, Steve Glasson OAM.

The Harold Giddings Shield, originally scheduled for this Friday, has been postponed due to forecasted heat. A new date will be confirmed following the pennant season. Meanwhile, we will be holding in house trial this Sunday morning with all pennant players encouraged to attend.

Huge shout-out also to Cooper Dart and Warren Towney, who were part of the winning team at the NSW Aboriginal Bowls Carnival in Moree last weekend with the boys bringing home a tidy sum as winners.

Club Championship nominations are also now open for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Triples Championships that begin on Saturday, March 21. Fours championships will follow in April. See the noticeboard for more details.