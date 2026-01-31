Some 34 bowlers lined up for Wednesday morning social bowls last week with five triples games and one pairs game taking place.

The pairs game of Eric Satchell and Mike Twohill proved too strong on the day, defeating Leo Balstad and Todd O'dea to take out first place.

Second place went to Peter Collins, Mel Giddings and Doug Aldis, who defeated Trevor Tink, Chris Strojny and Neil Hayburn while third place went to Jack Russell, Roger Sherwin and Col Cottee, who defeated Ron Anderson, John McKenzie and Ian Hobson.

In other results, Allan Parker, Norm Johnston and Peter Lesueur defeated Ron McCauley, Frank Armstrong and Peter Sinclair while Howard Courts, Merv Teale and Bryan O'Sullivan defeated Dick Whitford, Nick Berbiles and Greg Hough. Terry Duncan, Greg Brown and Wayne Thompson also defeated Gavin Cullen, Dennis Crimmins and Brian Coffey.

Closest game of the day went to Allan Parker, Norm Johnston and Peter Lesueur and the only rester for the day was John McKenzie.

The Jackpot was not won and lives until next week.