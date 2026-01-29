Australia Day celebrations were in full swing last Sunday, January 25, with the region in the midst of a heatwave that embodies the Australian summer.

This, however, didn’t deter the indefatigable Dubbo Ducks from flocking to Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool for keen exercise and to enjoy some good humour in the shade. A total of 26 Ducks attending the meet were met with a four-event card including not one, but two brace relays.

A 50-metre freestyle heat and final was up first, with Craig Ross straight back into form following a lengthy hiatus taking the gold, Neil Harris coming in second, Peter Allen third, Nicole Johnstone fourth, and Mark Scullard rounding out the five.

The first brace relay was up next consisting of 25-metre backstroke with 25-metre freestyle for the return journey.

Craig Ross with Rob Rich were a touch too fast, however, handing first place to Marg Ross with Ron Everett, Mark Scullard with Gaye Walker in second, John Wherritt with Judy Walsh in third, and Tim Gratton with Nicole Johnstone came in fourth.

Teams were scrambled and redrawn for the second brace relay; this one a 2x25-metre freestyle event. Mark Scullard, together with returning Lucy Taylor, took out first, Brian Schoeffel with David Sparkes came in second, Neil Harris with Marg Ross was third, Jack Allen with Ron Everett fourth, and Louise Taylor with John Wherritt in fifth.

The “At Go” event on the day was a 25-metre breaststroke with all top five swimmers touching home within half a second of their handicap times.

Shaun Graham was fifth (0.54 seconds), Katharine O'Rourke fourth (0.52 seconds), Neil Harris third (0.34 seconds), David Sparkes second (0.16 seconds), and Peter Hargreaves took first in style (0.12 seconds). Lucky numbers this week went to Tom Gray and Ron Everett.

The January 2026 monthly pointscore totals are as follows: first, Peter Allen on 48; second, Louise Taylor on 47 and, third, Brian Schoeffel on 46.

We hope everyone had a happy and safe Australia Day Weekend and we look forward to seeing you all at the refreshing waters of Dubbo RSL Indoor Pool next Sunday morning. For any enquiries, Henry's details can be found under Sunday in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary.

That's this week’s tidings from the “Duckpond”!