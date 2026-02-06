Jacob Stiff, who began race riding in August last year, is making a big impression and his momentum was further boosted with a winning treble on Monday, February 2, at Dubbo.

Reared at Ballimore, outside Dubbo, Jacob Stiff is apprenticed to Michael Mulholland who supplied two of the three winners (Vicious Rumour and Wing Nut) while Black Nature, the other leg of the treble, is trained by Dar Lunn.

Overdue for a win after six placings from 10 starts, Vicious Rumour ($1.70 to $1.60 favourite) led in the straight and fought off the challenge by The Contractor (Clayton Gallagher, $5.50) to win by a long neck with Nightwalker (Heavelon Van Der Hoven, $10) over three lengths away third in the 1200 metres Transforce Logistics Maiden Handicap.

Consistent and race-fit, Wing Nut ($9.50) kept coming in the straight in the 1300 metres Marty Nelson Refrigeration and Airconditioning Benchmark 58 Handicap to wear down Spring Prospect (Clayton Gallagher, $1.75 fav.) with St Roy (Leeshelle Small, $201) battling on well for third.

A last start winner at Dubbo for Dar Lunn and Jacob Stiff, Black Nature backed up to win the 1300 metres Lawd-Mark Medford Property Sales BM 58 Handicap.

Getting home strongly from back in the field, Black Nature ($5) edged out another backmarker Billabong Rose (Jake Pracey-Holmes, $6.50) by a short head with Glowing Rapids (Zoe Hunt, $4.60) a game third.

Making an auspicious return to racing after a spell, the lightly raced Western Warrior was impressive when winning the 1000 metres Flair Finance -BM 58 Handicap for Dubbo trainer Natalie Pearce.

Desirous held a narrow lead inside the final 200 metres however Western Warrior (($6.50) under strong riding from Ken Dunbar finished best to beat Desrious (Clayton Gallagher, $5) and Denman Force (Jake Pracey-Homes, $12).

Dubbo jockey Ken Dunbar and Gilgandra trainer Ashley Gibson, who combined last week to win with Alpine Rose at Parkes, were back in the winners circle at Dubbo with Baron Of Butter in the 1000 metres Soul Food Design Depot and Gallery Maiden Plate.

With a determined run from midfield, Baron Of Butter ($3.20 to $2.60 favourite ) arrived in time to gain a four-way photo finish decision over Fortians (Clayton Gallagher, $12), Allusive Intent (Kody Nestor, $15) and the leader Busted Buttons (Wendy Peel, $6).

Dubbo-based apprentice Izzy Neale rode her 50th winner last week and she maintained the good form when urging the Damien Lane, Wyong0-trained Maximum Ride ($4.80) through a gap to win the 1400 metres Aquawest Maiden Plate from Castro (Heavalon Van Der Hoven, $4) and Arwa Miss (Ken Dunbar, $201).