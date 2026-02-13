To honour a young mum who suffered a stroke and is now living with severe limitations, the annual Tooraweenah Cup races were held in Gilgandra last Saturday, February 7.

There was a outpouring of love for Jess Tink, mum of three loving kids who is now in Gilgandra Hospital undertaking rehabilitation.

To help her out, Jess’ family and friends in Gilgandra, Tooraweenah, and Coonabarabran have thrown themselves into a fund-raising drive to purchase a wheelchair-accessible vehicle to transport her and the three children around.

Jess is determined to live a full-life and has been posting regularly about her health challenges and, importantly, the progress of her youngsters who returned to school this week.

With entertainment throughout the day and into the evening planned, stacks of auctions, food stalls and a monster raffle, Jess is grateful to all who contributed to the fundraiser.

Unfortunately, the race meeting was abandoned after Race Five which means the Tooraweenah Cup will be held at a future date in Gil, Coonabarabran, or on another track.

However, ya gotta love the generous, caring locals of the western slopes and plains for their efforts on her behalf.