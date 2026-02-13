Two weeks’ ago, Dubbo cricket was called off in the midst of one of our hottest and longest heatwaves. Last weekend, after a downpour on Friday night, matches were abandoned due to rain!

Such are the vagaries of choosing life out west!

•••

In tough times for Australian rugby, any win over the mighty All Blacks is good news. So it was for Dubbo College ex-student Jayden Blake who, with the Australian rugby Seven’s team, performed a hoodoo-busting 21-14 win over New Zealand in the world series event in Perth.

The Aussie men broke a nine-match losing streak to the All Blacks, before going on to beat France 29-14 and Great Britain 24-21, setting up a final-four match-up against South Africa.