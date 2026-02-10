Honouring three of our great players of the past, Dubbo Croquet pays tribute to their invaluable contribution to the club over the years.

Wendy Collins

Wendy joined our croquet club in 2011 and quickly became a “croquet-holic”, enjoying both the game and the friendship of the members. Being a game of skill, planning – and a certain amount of cunning – Wendy had free rein to display her intelligence and sense of fun.

She also served as our canny Treasurer from 2013–2017, and was an excellent member of our executive team until illness prevented her continuing involvement.

Her droll humour, insightful contributions to discussions, care for others, and her love for her family, were clearly evident to all who met her.

She approached her final illness with calm, strength and bravery. As we were heartened by her company, we were greatly saddened at her passing.

Lilla Logan

Lilla Logan’s family and friends were joined by members of the Dubbo City Croquet Club to farewell her with a Requiem Mass on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Lilla was raised on a farm near Trangie and thrived on the lifestyle becoming an active, sporty, robust child.

This proved to be the foundation of a life enriched in many ways. Lilla, in turn, enriched the lives of many whether as the co-operator with her husband Peter of a property at Tottenham; the mother of many fine children, a thoughtful neighbour, and a kind friend.

Lilla was also a highly regarded clay pigeon shooter but it was not until she and her husband moved into “town” that she took up croquet. This was a wise choice, as her shooting prowess proved a transferrable skill.

She then became an accomplished player and a treasured friend. Her last and resounding triumph was winning the doubles championship in 2017 partnered with her brother, Tom Barclay.

Her absence created a unique and irreplaceable gap in our community.

Max Green

“I came second!” was the invariable and good-natured answer when asked, on returning to the club house, “How did you play today, Max?”

Max came to croquet later in life and quickly developed into a very capable player.

A working life of organising harvests and mustering large flocks of sheep prepared him to take control of one small ball.

A courteous and quietly-humorous gentleman, he was as popular an opponent as a playing partner.

His last appearance on the courts was at the inaugural hit-off on the newly completed synthetic courts late in 2020.

A representation of club members was proud to accord Max a guard of honour at his funeral at the request of Max’s wife, Margaret, and their children.

Not second, Max! As a club member, player and friend, you were a first.