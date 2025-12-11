Zarrin and Seb Galea have chosen different sporting roads, but are are each creating imposing records.

Zarrin, who grew up playing league and union with Dubbo CYMS and the Kangaroos, while Zeb “lived” in the stables and on racetracks around the region, both have a litany of sporting achievements.

Zarrin has just added Player of the Year in the Betfred League in England, was named the Rugby League World Magazine player of the Year for his competition, and also made the team of the year.

The talented five-eighth and fullback continues to represent his family in the Malta league and Union teams in international matches including World Cups.

Unfortunately, a badly broken finger he suffered in Malta in the World Rugby Sevens has seen him travel home for surgery and recuperation, but his grandmother assures Seb will be back with Worthington for the season kick-off in 2026.

Younger brother, Seb has been developing an imposing record on the track. While his dream of riding as a fully-professional jockey has faded with weight issues, he has been first past the post in a number of Picnic Cups in recent times.

Seb’s highlight came in the time-honoured Bong Bong Cup, the unofficial Melbourne Cup sprint held in the Southern Highlands last month, when he piloted Valentine John first past the post

It added to an impressive sack of cups and medals he continues to accrue.

Zarrin and Seb Galea — more champions from our extensive sporting nursery.