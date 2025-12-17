Digital Editions
Wednesday, 17.12.2025
Breaking news - Dubbo Photo News
Digital Editions
Dubbo Photo News, 18/12/2025
News
Traffic changes from Wednesday near Eumungerie for maintenance works
Regional
Warmer summer temperatures raise risk of Ross River virus outbreaks, study finds
Sport
Chrissie cheer, hams, and dinner for social bowls next Wednesday
News
Inaugural awards honour Bob Berry Real Estate team
Sport
Inclusive, fun, and athletic — that’s the appeal of Pickleball
News
News
Class of the Week: Central West Leadership Academy Stage 3
News
Trangie's turn next for BreastScreen van visit
News
CWR toy run to bring much Christmas cheer
Community
Enjoying a meal at Wello Soldiers
News
Local youths achieve Junior Ranger accreditation
People and Lifestyle
What Kids Say: Orlando
News
Wanted: Views on new loos
People and Lifestyle
How do pools affect property values
Sport
Sport
Young Toby, four, debuts with Dubbo Ducks
Sport
Certificates aplenty at Dubbo Croquet Club’s Chrissie bash
Sport
Veteran cricketers keep on rolling their arm over
Sport
Laisvas triumphs in thrilling Alan Lloyd Memorial Handicap
Sport
Competitive bowling and festive cheer at Sporties Club
Sport
Holly Campbell: From “Mundoole” to Tallahassee, USA
Regional
Regional
One mum's baby bundles become life-changing charity
A pack of newborn clothes posted online and a conversation with a social worker were the beginnings of a charity focused on Indigenous mums and their babies.
Regional
NSW schools adopt nation-first anti-bullying framework
Regional
Adopt, don’t shop: NSW families urged to give rescue pets a Christmas home
Regional
Funding deal rejected as elderly languish in hospital
State and territory health ministers have rejected a Commonwealth public hospital funding offer, as an ageing population stretches the system beyond capacity.
Regional
'Glorified shed': desperate conditions for migrant mums
A migrant mother who abandoned her baby in a motel is just one example of the dire circumstances experienced by workers filling labour gaps in rural Australia.
Regional
Patients suffer while hospital funding row drags on
Emergency room doctors work tirelessly to prepare patients for treatment but without funding co-operation, delays for critical care may continue to increase.
Regional
NSW producers urged to report pasture dieback as summer risk escalates
Regional
'Silence is complicity': men urged to speak on violence
Disrupting perpetrators' violent behaviour is at the heart of a landmark strategy to end gender-based violence in Australia's most populous state.
Regional
Avo go at this: Aussie exports fuel hopes for new year
Australians are expected to eat 5kg of avocados per person in the new year, as bumper harvests and export demand boost optimism across the agricultural sector.
Regional
'All eyes on us': triennial spotlights Indigenous art
Ten immersive, large-scale artworks are featured in the fifth iteration of the Indigenous Art Triennial, focused on themes of renewal, resistance and rebirth.
Regional
Persistent heatwave conditions fuel bushfire threat, as warning for Beni Road downgraded
Extreme weather conditions are lingering across parts of the nation as crews fight to contain out-of-control bushfires in multiple states.
News
EV drivers take note: charging stations now at Warren
Motorists with electric vehicles (EVs) can now visit the community of Warren, 150km north-west of Dubbo, knowing they have the ability to recharge their vehicles while there.
Community
Community
Time to update your FREE diary listings!
Community
Christmas cheer for lady golfers
Community
Community enjoys Christmas carols
News
Wello Soldiers' Club is the place to be
Family and friends enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Wellington Soldiers Club on Sunday, November 30.