Wednesday, 17.12.2025

Dubbo Photo News, 18/12/2025

News

Traffic changes from Wednesday near Eumungerie for maintenance works

Regional

Warmer summer temperatures raise risk of Ross River virus outbreaks, study finds

Sport

Chrissie cheer, hams, and dinner for social bowls next Wednesday

News

Inaugural awards honour Bob Berry Real Estate team

Sport

Inclusive, fun, and athletic — that’s the appeal of Pickleball

News

Class of the Week: Central West Leadership Academy Stage 3

News

Trangie's turn next for BreastScreen van visit

News

CWR toy run to bring much Christmas cheer

Community

Enjoying a meal at Wello Soldiers

News

Local youths achieve Junior Ranger accreditation

People and Lifestyle

What Kids Say: Orlando

News

Wanted: Views on new loos

People and Lifestyle

How do pools affect property values

Sport

Young Toby, four, debuts with Dubbo Ducks

Sport

Certificates aplenty at Dubbo Croquet Club’s Chrissie bash

Sport

Veteran cricketers keep on rolling their arm over

Sport

Laisvas triumphs in thrilling Alan Lloyd Memorial Handicap

Sport

Competitive bowling and festive cheer at Sporties Club

Sport

Holly Campbell: From “Mundoole” to Tallahassee, USA

Regional

One mum's baby bundles become life-changing charity

A pack of newborn clothes posted online and a conversation with a social worker were the beginnings of a charity focused on Indigenous mums and their babies.
Regional

NSW schools adopt nation-first anti-bullying framework

Regional

Adopt, don’t shop: NSW families urged to give rescue pets a Christmas home

Regional

Funding deal rejected as elderly languish in hospital

State and territory health ministers have rejected a Commonwealth public hospital funding offer, as an ageing population stretches the system beyond capacity.
Regional

'Glorified shed': desperate conditions for migrant mums

A migrant mother who abandoned her baby in a motel is just one example of the dire circumstances experienced by workers filling labour gaps in rural Australia.
Regional

Patients suffer while hospital funding row drags on

Emergency room doctors work tirelessly to prepare patients for treatment but without funding co-operation, delays for critical care may continue to increase.
Regional

NSW producers urged to report pasture dieback as summer risk escalates

Regional

'Silence is complicity': men urged to speak on violence

Disrupting perpetrators' violent behaviour is at the heart of a landmark strategy to end gender-based violence in Australia's most populous state.
Regional

Avo go at this: Aussie exports fuel hopes for new year

Australians are expected to eat 5kg of avocados per person in the new year, as bumper harvests and export demand boost optimism across the agricultural sector.
Regional

'All eyes on us': triennial spotlights Indigenous art

Ten immersive, large-scale artworks are featured in the fifth iteration of the Indigenous Art Triennial, focused on themes of renewal, resistance and rebirth.
Regional

Persistent heatwave conditions fuel bushfire threat, as warning for Beni Road downgraded

Extreme weather conditions are lingering across parts of the nation as crews fight to contain out-of-control bushfires in multiple states.
News

EV drivers take note: charging stations now at Warren

Motorists with electric vehicles (EVs) can now visit the community of Warren, 150km north-west of Dubbo, knowing they have the ability to recharge their vehicles while there.
Community

Time to update your FREE diary listings!

Community

Christmas cheer for lady golfers

Community

Community enjoys Christmas carols

News

Wello Soldiers' Club is the place to be

Family and friends enjoyed a delicious lunch at the Wellington Soldiers Club on Sunday, November 30.
