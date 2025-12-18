Social media
Thursday, 18.12.2025
Yvette Aubusson-Foley
Community

Saving for a house in secure job

Community

First month on a job includes life-long skill

Community

One year Agribusiness Cadet Program at Fletchers

Community

Forklift licence next on the agenda for Zak

Community

A promising career as meat inspector

Community

Fletchers will train you on the job

Community

Four months in and already promoted

Community

Out of his comfort zone, and loving it

Community

A willingness to learn opens doors at Fletchers

Community

No job too large for forklift driver Carol