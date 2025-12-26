What is believed to be Dubbo’s only classic Ferrari has roared off to Bathurst following the most unusual barter ever undertaken.

It’s not every day that a classic 1980 Ferrari 308 V8 is exchanged for three little lambs.

Yes, you read that correctly. The classic car, once the pride and joy of local resident Bob Ware, former limousine operator and now retired business owner, has been exchanged for three Dorper lambs belonging to his son Matthew.

Even his own family have raised their eyebrows at the exchange.

“My 19-year-old grandson said you're not much of a business operator to give a Ferrari away for three lambs,” Bob told Dubbo Photo News.

Bob presented Matthew with the stunning classic car earlier this month in a roadside exchange as an early joint Christmas and birthday present.

Matthew thought he was getting an old four-wheel drive after Bob cleaned out his shed, and was stunned to take possession of the prized Ferrari.

“I pulled up behind him in the Ferrari, and he came up to the window and I said, ‘happy Christmas and birthday, and here's the papers’,” Bob added.

“He was obviously a bit gobsmacked!”

So was Matthew’s wife, Kate.

“She got the shock of her life,” Bob laughed.

In return for the Ferrari, Matthew gave his father three Dorper lambs. It’s a fair trade, Bob said. The lambs are destined to live long, happy and contended lives at Bob’s property just outside Dubbo, as pets for his young grandchildren.

The classic vehicle was bought direct from the dealer in Sydney in 1980, Bob said, who was living at Lightning Ridge at the time. With a Ford LTD included as a trade, he bought the Ferrari for about $80,000. The bank recently valued it at over $300,000, he said.

The purchase certainly turned heads in rural NSW at the time, Bob said, revealing a police officer at Coonamble once queried his ownership of the Ferrari.

Bob cheekily told him, “It’ll easily beat those things you call pursuit vehicles,” only to have the officer respond, “Of course it will, they’re only mass produced junk.”

So many years, so many stories. Fans of Dubbo Classic Cars and Coffee may remember the bright red classic, which made a number of appearances over the years. Sadly, no more, as it now calls Bathurst home.

And will Matthew be tempted to take the Ferrari for a spin on Mount Panorama? Bob’s not sure, but he recalled the time he parked the classic ride on the Bathurst track for a photo only to be warned off by a couple of local lads.

“They said, ‘Don't do what you think you're gonna do, because they're waiting at the top [of the mountain] for you – the police!” he laughed.

“I wasn't going to test it, but they thought I was going to give it some!” Bob concluded.