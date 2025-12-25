Spare a thought for the Council workers who will be emptying our bins and recycling our waste over the next few days, Mayor Josh Black has urged.

With waste services continuing as normal during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, these staffers – just like nurses, doctors, and police – are some of the unrecognised army of public servants who keep society running while the rest of us are opening presents, putting our feet-up, and enjoying the Christmas pudding.

“All of these waste removal amenities will still be running, even on Christmas Day, because they’re an essential service,” Cr Black told Dubbo Photo News.

“So, it’s nice to acknowledge the work they do to keep everything running,” his worship added.

There was a time when Australians typically left a bottle or two of beer out for “the garbos” each Christmas and even, for those old enough to remember, for the “sano man” as well! Occupational health and safety being what they are in 2025, those days are now largely past…

For other important services, local recycling centres will close Christmas Day only, as will the various “transfer stations” in the smaller communities.

For the piles of colourful Chrissie paper typically turfed out by Boxing Day, Council’s “Resource Recovery and Efficiency Manager”, Jamie Lobb, has some sage advice.

“Wrapping paper can be a tricky one because, while some of it is recyclable, anything with foil, glitter, metallic finishes, or plastic coating, is classed as ‘contaminated material’, and must go into the red-lid bin," Mr Lobb said.

“We encourage you to use materials that can be recycled when you are wrapping presents this year but, if that can’t be, please make sure they are in the correct bin,” he added.

For other Council services:

• Dubbo and Wellington Customer Experience Centres re-open on Monday, January 5;

• Dubbo City Animal Shelter is closed for Christmas, Boxing, and New Year’s Day, and open on other days between 12–3pm until Monday, January 5.

• Dubbo and Wellington Visitor Information Centres and Western Plains Cultural Centre and Creo Café close Christmas Eve, and re-open on Saturday, December 27.

• Wellington Caves and Old Dubbo Gaol are closed Christmas Day, Thursday, December 25, with the Botanic Garden closed for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

• Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre and Wellington Civic Centre are closed until Monday, January 5, as are our libraries, the Rainbow Cottage, and Family Day Care.

Fancy a lazy swim, beware of river hazards!

With recent weather heating up, Council is urging residents to make safety their top priority when enjoying local waterways.

The Macquarie and Bell Rivers provide a number of popular recreational swimming spots, however, these can all pose hidden dangers below their serene surfaces, the Mayor warned.

“Being safe is about knowing your limits and avoiding the risks; it’s important to check the conditions before you enter the water whether that is a river, lake or dam,” Cr Black said.

“We are encouraging parents and carers to talk to your young people about being safe when swimming and using our inland waterways,” he added.

Checking for river currents, water temperature, submerged objects including rocks and tree branches, are key to swim safety.

Also, always enter the water slowly, feet first; take care on uneven surfaces and steep, slippery riverbanks; never swim alone, always with a mate; and wear a life-jacket when boating or using other watercraft, are key safety messages, he concluded.