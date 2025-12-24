Farmers and holiday visitors are being urged to remain vigilant over the festive season, warning that farms can pose serious risks for families and children during the busy summer holiday period.

With farms across NSW often welcoming an increase in visitors at this time of year, SafeWork NSW is encouraging landholders to say “no” to guests who want to use potentially dangerous farm equipment for entertainment, particularly quad bikes and side-by-side vehicles (SSVs).

Quad bikes remain one of the leading causes of serious injury and death on Australian farms. Since 2011, they have been linked to 63 deaths in NSW, including 29 involving children under the age of 16. Side-by-side vehicles have contributed to a further 21 deaths, eight of which involved children.

SafeWork NSW data shows most child fatalities occur when riding as a passenger, often at low speeds around farmyards and on flat ground. Rollover incidents are the primary cause of death and serious injury, with vehicles capable of overturning suddenly and trapping or crushing riders.

SafeWork Commissioner Janet Schorer said the risks were often underestimated during holiday visits.

“Farms are an exciting place to visit over the holidays, but they can also be dangerous – especially for visitors,” Ms Schorer said.

“Quad bikes are not toys, and no child under 16 should be permitted to operate – or be carried as a passenger on an adult sized quad bike.”

SafeWork NSW is also encouraging farmers to consider safer alternatives such as drones and is offering eligible businesses a Small Business Rebate of up to $1000 to help improve farm vehicle safety.

The regulator is reminding visitors to stay clear of hazards, follow farm rules and closely supervise children to ensure a safe Christmas and New Year on farms across NSW.