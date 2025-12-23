Several police investigations are underway and multiple firearms have been seized following a targeted rural crime operation across the state’s north-west over the weekend.

From Friday, December 19, to Sunday, December 21, the NSW Police Force Rural Crime Prevention Team (RCPT) led a joint operation with officers from the Central North Police District and the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, focusing on illegal hunting, trespassing and firearms offences in Nyngan, Walgett and surrounding areas.

State Rural Crime Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Cameron Whiteside APM, said the boots-on-the-ground approach reinforced police commitment to rural communities.

“The RCPT’s work, in conjunction with Central North Police District, continues to disrupt illegal hunting and trespass activity, while bolstering community confidence,” Det Ch Insp Whiteside said.

“This is about maximising outcomes for our rural communities through a coordinated enforcement response, to ensure they can go about their lives safely.

“If you’re engaging in illegal hunting or trespassing activities, rest assured our teams are out and about, with a zero tolerance approach to those doing the wrong thing.”

Police reported several incidents of note during the operation. About 12.05am on Sunday, December 21, officers stopped a 35-year-old man on Gilgai Road at Miandetta, between Nyngan and Hermidale. A roadside drug test allegedly returned a positive result for methamphetamine, which was confirmed by a secondary test. Police allege a rifle, 52 rounds of ammunition, several knives and other items were seized from the vehicle. Investigations are continuing.

In a separate matter, a 27-year-old man was served with a Firearms Licence Suspension, with several firearms seized. Inquiries are ongoing.

Across the weekend, officers conducted 61 roadside breath tests and 12 roadside drug tests, and issued 25 traffic infringement notices.

Police said investigations linked to the operation are continuing.