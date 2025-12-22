A new five-year workforce blueprint aimed at strengthening agriculture, forestry and fishing across the state was released Monday by the NSW Government, as the sector records record production and faces growing skills demands.

The NSW Primary Industries Workforce Strategy 2025-2030 sets out a plan to build a capable, diverse and future-ready workforce to support profitable and sustainable primary industries across regional and rural NSW.

Developed through consultation with industry, government, education and training providers, researchers and the broader community, the Strategy follows a public consultation process held earlier in 2025.

NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development Deputy Secretary Agriculture and Biosecurity, Rachel Connell, said the Strategy provides a clear roadmap for addressing workforce challenges while unlocking growth opportunities.

“Our primary industries are the backbone of regional economies,” Ms Connell said.

“This Strategy helps ensure we have the skilled, adaptable and diverse workforce needed to drive innovation and sustainability into the future.”

The Strategy identifies three priority focus areas: improving business management, adaptability and innovation; fostering a diverse and accessible workforce across NSW; and strengthening career pathways and capabilities within primary industries.

It also outlines existing initiatives being delivered by the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development to support workforce development, alongside opportunities for future programs.

Ms Connell said public feedback strongly supported the Strategy’s direction, with respondents highlighting its role in securing a sustainable workforce for the long term.

“With NSW’s primary industries sector achieving a record Gross Value of Production of $25.5 billion in 2024/25, the sector stands as a cornerstone of opportunity and innovation,” she said.

“NSW DPIRD will continue working closely with industry and stakeholders to strengthen workforce capability and support a strong, productive sector.”