Landholders across Central West and Western NSW are playing a vital role in protecting some of the region’s most vulnerable native species, with new data highlighting the impact of conservation agreements on private properties.

The NSW Biodiversity Conservation Trust says the three most frequently recorded threatened species on private conservation areas this year were the Grey-Crowned Babbler, the Superb Parrot and Granite Zieria.

The grey-crowned babbler, a social woodland bird, relies on connected habitat to survive, while the bright green-and-yellow superb parrot depends on mature trees for nesting and feeding. Granite zieria, a rare native shrub, is benefiting from protection from weeds and land disturbance.

The Trust said the results show that careful land management is helping habitats to thrive and giving threatened species the support they need to recover.

As 2025 draws to a close, the Trust also thanked participating landholders for their ongoing commitment to conservation and acknowledged their contribution to biodiversity outcomes across the region.