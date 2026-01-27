Registrations are open until the end of January for the 24th annual Aboriginal Elders Olympics, which will take place at the Raymond Laurie Sports Centre in Yamba from March 11-12.

More than 200 Aboriginal Elders from across NSW are expected to take part in the 2026 event, hosted on Yaegl Country by the reigning champions, the Biirrinba Coastal Emus.

NSW Aboriginal Land Council (NSWALC) is supporting this event for another year through a community grant to assist with venue hire and event costs associated with the Olympics, the organisation announced recently. For the first time, NSWALC councillors will also join forces and submit a team to take on the reigning champions.

Teams from across NSW will compete for the opportunity to claim the Aboriginal Elders Olympics title and host the 2027 event.

The first day of the event, March 11, will provide an opportunity for participants to meet and undertake a Cultural tour of Yaegl Country.

NSWALC Chairperson Cr Raymond Kelly said NSWALC is proud to be supporting the event, which provides an important opportunity for Elders to come together and celebrate Culture, connection and Community.

“Elders are such an important part of our communities – their wisdom, strength and guidance continue to inspire us all,” Cr Kelly said.

“The Elders Olympics is a major event on our calendar and a wonderful way to celebrate their spirit and the role they play in keeping Culture strong.

“I am looking forward to seeing our Elders come together on Yaegl Country this year,” he added.

NSWALC Councillor for the North Coast Region, Diane Randall, was excited for the event to be held within her region.

“This year’s Aboriginal Elders Olympics will be an exciting time to connect with family, friends and meet new people. NSWALC is excited to be fielding our very first team and participating in such a wonderful event,” Cr Randall said, encouraging families and friends of Elders competing to attend the event and cheer on their teams.

Further information about the event is available at the NSWALC website.