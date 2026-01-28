Convention-breaking works such as Christopher Nolan’s Alaskan crime who-done-it “Insomnia”, Sergio Leone’s shoot-em-up spaghetti cowboy classic, “Once Upon a Time in the West”, and feminist icon, “Thelma and Louise”, are among the movies “breaking the reel” at the Western Plains Cultural Centre’s Smokescreen film series this year.

This is the theme for the event’s 2026 program that celebrates the transformative power of actors and directors who defy expectations, break free from typecasting, and reinvent themselves in groundbreaking ways, WPCC’s Education Officer, Rebecca Walker said.

She revealed that the 10 films chosen were based on their reputation as being pieces that showcase well-known actors and directors in a brand-new light.

“Smokescreen 2026’s films all feature beloved actors and directors that surprised, or even shocked, audiences with their performances or direction,” Ms Walker said.

“From actors who broke free from typecasting to directors who changed their entire cinematic style, these films will allow our audience to see their silver screen heroes in a whole new perspective, up on the big screen,” she added.

All Smokescreen 2026 Season Pass tickets include a “buy one, get one free” offer at The Establishment Bar after each film.

“With a great lineup of films and our partnership with The Establishment Bar, the Season Pass is terrific value and a perfect Christmas gift for the cinema-lover in your life,” Ms Walker concluded.

The Smokescreen 2026 Season Pass is available for purchase now at 123Tix. Patrons can also purchase tickets to individual films if they don't wish to buy a season pass.

To view the full list of films, got to the Western Plains Cultural Centre website.