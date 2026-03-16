Getting to know your clients’ needs and how best to serve them is the key to doing the job right, popular retail manager at Orana Mall Pharmacy, Leisa Stone, believes.

With the proof in the pudding, Leisa was rewarded for her commitment to the local community at the recent Independent Pharmacies of Australia (IPA) Retail Excellence Gala night. The second annual awards ceremony was held in Melbourne for the IPA group, the largest network of independent community pharmacies in Australia with about 1200 members.

After being put forward by her boss, the local girl came up trumps by winning the IPA “Community Impact Award” for her “commitment and passion towards improving services at the Dubbo pharmacy”, the ceremony heard.

“I was actually nominated by Lisa Gibson, the owner of the pharmacy,” Leisa told Dubbo Photo News.

“That is what I do here, the retail side of the business. I’ve been here about 10 years,” she added.

For Leisa, the award highlights the important role that pharmacies can play, not only in providing scripts, shots, and health advice to customers, but also specialist items to keep them healthy.

“It’s taking care of the patients that come in, and also getting to know them. It’s about all-over care and their general health and wellbeing. You see them come in as kids with their parents, and then you get to know them as they grow up themselves,” Leisa revealed.

Some of the major initiatives that Leisa has been a driving force behind at Orana Mall Pharmacy include the roll-out of “Point of Care Testing” and the establishment of their Easy Sleep Clinic, managing partner at Orana Mall Pharmacy, Lisa Gibson, explained.

She also takes an active role in patient triage for a wide range of Easyclinic services, from vaccination clinics and urinary tract infection management to absent-from-work certificates, ensuring every patient receives timely and appropriate support, she added.

“Through her passion, initiative, and commitment, Leisa has not only enhanced retail execution and marketing campaigns, but has also made a meaningful difference to the lives of countless patients,” Lisa enthused.

“Leisa has been a driving force behind the success of programs, and services, going above and beyond to deliver exceptional outcomes for both patients and the community. Her dedication extends across multiple services, where she plays a vital role in bringing health programs to life,” she concluded.

For award-winner Leisa, it is simply about pride in her work and enjoyment of a great job.

“Most of all, I love being part of a team that genuinely cares about our community,” Leisa said.

“Knowing that the work we do contributes to better health outcomes and stronger community connections, is what makes my role so meaningful,” she concluded.