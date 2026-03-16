Continuing its work in the domestic and family violence space, Dubbo RSL Club Group has recently provided a $5000 Club Grant to Bunmabunmarra Services.

The grant supports the Dubbo-based organisation's vital work assisting the Aboriginal and broader community and their families escaping violent and abusive situations.

Dubbo RSL Club Group CEO Rebecca Zaia said the club is proud to stand alongside a service that plays such a critical role in community safety and wellbeing and recognises the importance of supporting frontline organisations that deliver culturally-informed, trauma-aware services.

“Bunmabunmarra Services provides culturally safe support for people who need to leave dangerous situations quickly,” Rebecca said.

“This funding will help ensure families have access to emergency resources, safe accommodation pathways and practical assistance when they need it the most.

“We are committed to supporting programs that protect vulnerable people and strengthen the wellbeing of Aboriginal families across our region,” Rebecca added.

A community-focused organisation committed to creating safer, stronger, and healthier futures for Aboriginal people and the wider central west community, Bunmabunmarra Services provides three key services including:

• Walumarra Strong Families Leaving Violence Program, which supports eligible victim-survivors leaving violent intimate partner relationships.

• Gibir House, a culturally-safe, short-term accommodation service for men experiencing homelessness.

• Winhangarra, a welcoming, culturally-safe space providing direct, hands-on support to individuals experiencing homelessness, housing instability, or barriers to accessing mainstream services.

“With the support of Dubbo RSL, there is one less weight that survivors who access our services need to carry during the initial trauma of leaving a violent and abusive relationship,” the organisation said in a statement.

Further information about the programs offered locally by Bunmabunmarra Services, view their website at https://bunmabunmarra.com.au.