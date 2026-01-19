Late last year, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) concluded its investigation into the October 2024 power system events that led to power outages in Broken Hill and surrounding areas. As a result, the AER has instituted proceedings in the Federal Court against NSW Electricity Networks Operations Pty Limited (Transgrid), Barwon MP Roy Butler said on December 22, 2025.

The AER claims Transgrid allegedly failed to:

• Properly manage and maintain its network to minimise outages (June 2022 – October 2024).

• Restore power promptly after outages (October 2024).

• Ensure compliance with its NSW transmission licence (July 2024 – June 2025).

• Maintain a required compliance program for generators (November 2022 – October 2025).

Mr Butler said the far west will not soon forget the disruption caused by the outage.

“This must be a turning point – our communities deserve a transmission and generation network that is resilient, reliable, and prepared for the future. Accountability today is the first step toward ensuring this never happens again.” Mr Butler concluded.