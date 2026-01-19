While it’s fashionable to believe that crime rates are always raising, some good news from the latest statistics show significant reductions in the bush; particularly for Central and Far West NSW.

Crime has declined across much of Regional NSW over the past two years, with improvements recorded in the majority of major offence categories, data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) released last December shows.

In the two years to September 2025, NSW recorded “significant declines” in seven of the 13 major crime categories with these statewide improvements being driven by “widespread and substantial” falls across the regions.

Eight major offence categories have fallen in Regional NSW over the past two years, with none showing a significant increase, BOCSAR Executive Director, Jackie Fitzgerald said.

The offences that have declined in Regional NSW include: non-domestic assault, robbery, break and enter, motor vehicle theft, malicious damage to property, and stealing offences, with youth crime also on the slide.

“One of the most encouraging aspects of the recent decline in regional crime is the reduction in youth offending,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

“Regional NSW recorded a 16 per cent decline in youth charges over the past two years; this represents a welcome shift after several years of concern around youth crime, particularly in regional areas,” she added.

With regional crime often leading the way for the State’s figures, she said that the falling crime numbers in the bush, is especially welcome.

“Regional NSW typically experiences higher rates of crime, making these recent declines particularly important for community safety,” Ms Fitzgerald said.

The latest figures suggest that some communities that have faced greater crime pressures are now seeing meaningful improvements,” she concluded.

The areas with the largest declines were the Far West and Orana region with significant falls in seven crime categories and no increases: the Central West with significant falls in four crime categories, with no increases

Biggest declines in crime for rural areas, included for: break and enter dwellings, down 12.2 per cent; break and enter non-dwellings, down 11.1 per cent; robbery, down 10.9 per cent; and steal from motor vehicle, down 10.4 per cent.