It’s not big money, but it can make a huge difference to the local groups and endeavours for which it is designed to help.

Called the Community Funding Program, the council-funded initiative allows organisations to apply for financial assistance for events, projects, programs, or activities that deliver community benefits within the local government area.

In goods news for local groups, submissions are now being called for the next assessment period for the program, Dubbo Mayor Josh Black has revealed.

“In the first assessment period, council awarded 18 community organisations with financial assistance to the amount of $117,219.47 to support a variety of programs and events,” Cr Black said.

“The Community Funding Program is an opportunity to apply for financial assistance to secure resources, deliver services, and coordinate programs for the betterment of our community,” he added.

Successful programs included low-cost desexing of pets, improving the health of the river, and an all-inclusive dementia Sing Out Choir pilot program. Events also supported included the NSW Junior Rugby State Championships, the Ranch Sorting National Championships, and the Man from Ironbark Festival.

“I encourage community groups and organisations to look at any upcoming projects and programs they may wish to seek financial assistance for,” Cr Black said.

“These projects should aim to help create, enhance, or build community well-being and amenity,” he concluded.

Community groups and organisations that have projects or programs commencing after May 1 next year can apply under the program, and applications are accepted until the end of February.

For further information, see the Dubbo Regional Council website.