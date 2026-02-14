The proud history of a local financial services provider in country NSW is the subject of Dubbo and District Family History Society’s (DDFHS) first Share your Story event for the new year on Friday, February 20.

Guest speaker will be Manager of the local Regional Australia Bank Brenda Moon, who will explain the institution’s role in the development of Dubbo over the years, DDFHS spokesperson Lyn Smith revealed.

“She will discuss the history of the bank and its emphasis on community involvement and returning funds to members,” Lyn said.

“Share Your Story is designed for locals, not necessarily just club members, who have an interesting take on some aspect of local history,” she added.

The next get-together for folk history buffs is being held in the Drama Room upstairs at the Western Plains Community Centre in Wingewarra Street from about 2pm. There is a cost to attend and refreshments are provided.

For more information, follow the DDFHS on social media.