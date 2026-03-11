Up to 250 local motorbike enthusiasts next weekend are taking part in a special event aiming to highlight the importance of emotional wellbeing and seeking help when you need it.

Dubbo’s “Black Dog Ride” kicks-off on Sunday morning, March 15 from Victoria Park in Talbragar Street on a fun one-day round trip through the district, coordinator, Wayne Amor said.

A coffee van and breakfast is also being provided by Orana Support Service with other mental health-related stands and information available.

“It’s a Dubbo ride in its own right, one of about 50–60 being held throughout Australian on the same day,” Wayne revealed.

“Basically, we’re also bringing-out and highlighting the various mental health and suicide prevention groups before we start,” he added.

The ride, he added, includes some of the most beautiful parts of the central west; more a social get-together than a race.

“It’s a one-day ride, we’ll head-out through Wellington, then across to Yeoval, then to Tomingley.

“There we’ll have a half-hour or 40-minute stop for everyone to have a bit of a break and look around,” Wayne added.

The run ends with the traditional meal at one of our great local establishments with a good crowd expected to attend, he revealed.

“We’ll then come back for lunch at the Garden Hotel this year, with the local rock band ‘Mondagreen’ playing.

“We’ve had up to 350 riders involved in previous years, we’re hoping to get around 200–250 this year, which is about average.”

Check-in for the event is from 7am with merchandise and raffles available at the Garden Hotel with tickets for the event online for $35 for riders and $20 for pillion passengers.

With registration for the ride required, follow the links at 123 Tix; only licensed and insured bikes are permitted; with e-bikes not suitable for the journey.

For more information, go to: https://www.blackdogride.org.au/

“We’ll be heading-off at about 9.30 from the park, but people can turn-up from about 7.30 if they want, with signing-up closing-off at the start of the ride,” Wayne said.

“All the rides throughout Australia are held on the same day; it’s a fun event with an important message,” he concluded.