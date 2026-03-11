Two hundred years after it first opened, the State Library continues to be a place of learning, curiosity, history, literacy, and imagination.

For the State Library’s 200th Anniversary, 10 photographers were commissioned to capture images and stories of library users from 65 libraries across NSW.

Macquarie Regional Library has featured among them, with 53 photographs of the libraries and library patrons in Dubbo, Dunedoo, Narromine and Wellington taken by Pip Farquharson in July and August 2025 on display.

The photos from our region are listed as “Collection 10, part 1: The library that made me: portraits of users of Macquarie Regional Library” – and is one of 19 photographic collections currently online as part of the initiative.

You can access the photos online at https://collection.sl.nsw.gov.au/record/93QOkZo1 and scroll down to Collection 10.

On February 23, library patrons were also invited to share their personal stories through an online portal as part of “The Library That Made Me” initiative.

At the time of writing, just one story had been contributed to “The Library That Made Me” portal but more are certain to follow.

Contributor Lucy, studying to be a librarian, described libraries as being a “safe harbour” for everyone in the community.

“The library to me is just the most accessible place in the world, and a big community hub, along with being a place for resources and information,” she wrote.

“The range of the library does go beyond the building … it’s community outreach as well. So it’s more than a place, it’s a more expansive operation,” she added.

“There really is something for everybody here and accommodating different interests and different information needs.”

The State Library will spend all this year celebrating its foundations and subsequent achievements, with State Librarian Dr Caroline Butler-Bowdon inviting local communities to join in the celebrations.

“This year, we’re presenting a year-long program that reflects on the surprising and transformative moments that have shaped this extraordinary institution,” Dr Butler-Bowdon said.

“These moments come to life through a compelling series of exhibitions, installations, talks and performances, made possible with the generous support of the State Library Foundation.”

Dubbo Photo News readers can subscribe to the State Library’s newsletter and remain informed of events taking place through the anniversary year.

“Libraries have never been more vital in our communities, and 2026 is our time to come together to celebrate this library and contribute to its evolving story,” Dr Butler-Bowdon concluded.