Is PCYC glass a third-full, or two-thirds empty?

When it came to the recent announcement that the State Government is offering Dubbo PCYC $15 million for future upgrades, Deputy Mayor Phillip Toynton is taking a glass two-thirds empty approach, while the Mayor believes it’s a third full…

The announcement – which includes a $5 million contribution from PCYC NSW to the redevelopment – was predictably made with the self-congratulation that governments practise when revealing the spending of our money.

Making this all the more galling for Cr Toynton is the fact that the $15 million is less than a quarter of the near $50 million grant that this administration earlier reneged on for a promised indoor sports hub at the same site.

“It was a rug pull, to be sure,” Cr Toynton said of the December 2024 announcement by Minister for Regional NSW and Western NSW, Tara Moriarty, of the funding withdrawal.

“I think it’s a bit insulting, to give us back less than half of what they took from us in the first place, that’s money we were promised,” he added.

Mayor Josh Black, on the other hand, sees the $15 million as a great result for the Orana and only the start of something bigger.

‘“It was a huge win for the community to get some of the original money returned, which will go towards completing Stage One of the Sports Hub at the PCYC,” His’onor enthused.

The mayor also personally thanked the Premier, Chris Minns for “listening to the community and for seeing the project started,” the announcement of which, neither he nor Dubbo-based Upper House member, Stephen Lawrence, were invited to attend.

Council, he added is already working with the PCYC to source a further $25 million for stage two of the sports hub project.

The new partnership will deliver upgrades to existing two sports halls at the PCYC, as well as equipment including new mechanical backboard systems, scoreboards and audio-visual fit-outs; new “Front of House” amenities; and a “youth hub” and fitness gym.

Seal our “Cobb and Co” roads, deputy mayor pleads

The issue of doing something about the hundreds of kilometres of unsealed roads in the region was the subject of a question put by Cr Toynton to Council’s infrastructure experts at the most-recent meeting.

Following the meet, Council’s minutes noted that: “Councillors received a written answer on a question about current target/commitments to reduce unsealed road networks”.

This, Cr Toynton told Dubbo Photo News, is only the start of a campaign to try and see at least some these roads upgraded to a permanently-sealed condition.

“My question was, ‘Does Council have a target to reduce the proportion of unsealed roads in Dubbo?; of which there are presently about 1600km,” Cr Toynton said.

“My property ‘Bonnie Brae’ on the Bodangora Road, for instance, is 13km gravel each way,” he added.

At an estimated $750,000–$900,000 to seal each kilometre of dirt drive, he realises that Dubbo can’t fund much work in this area, but would like see them start.

“I know it would cost over a billion dollars to do the lot, but how about 5km a year for starters?

“The Federal and State governments have got no problem with money for renewables, so we should be hitting them for grants to at least start on getting some of our gravel roads sealed,” Cr Toynton said.

He believes that with long-term funding projects the first step is often the hardest, but someone has to get the ball rolling.

“That’s why I’m going to raise it at the next Council meeting in March, that we make some sort of commitment, to get a list of roads that we can get started on,” Cr Toynton said.

“The problem is, we’ve got this ‘Cobb and Co experience’ for so much of our roads, and we have to start doing something about it,” he concluded.

All locals invited to first-up resident’s night

Seeking to lift attendance and improve social spirit, Council is expanding its traditional bi-annual new community members event to include long-term locals at the inaugural Dubbo Region Resident’s Event.

The evening – on Tuesday, March 17 at Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre – is an extension of the previous “New Residents” nights designed to assist residents feel informed, supported, and part of the local community, Mayor Black said.

“We just thought we’d open it up to everybody to try and boost numbers a bit, there’s lots of local organisations, the Scouts, community groups, sports clubs, that sort of thing, so it’s a good evening,” Cr Black revealed.

Craig Shannon and his family moved to Dubbo in November 2024 and attended the former New Resident Night event in 2025.

“Going to the event made us feel right at home; meeting friendly faces and hearing local stories gave us a real sense of the community’s support and how we can get involved,” Mr Shannon said.

“It’s great to see Council opening this up for all residents; I’d encourage everyone to get along to it,” he added.

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Register via the Council website.