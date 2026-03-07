The past week has been NSW Women's Week and inside this week's Dubbo Photo News you'll read some inspiring stories about local women from the region doing great things.

The inaugural Orana Every Woman's Festival also has been taking place in Dubbo. The week-long celebration - from March 2-8 - features something for every woman, girl and person identifying as female in the region.

Some of those involved in the festival gathered at the Macquarie Conservatorium on Monday, March 2, in preparation for the opening night event "Inspired By Her", an event weaving together local histories, contemporary voices and live performances into a powerful shared experience.

With many events in the inaugural festival program occurring after Dubbo Photo News went to press, there will be a full wrap up of activities in next week's edition.