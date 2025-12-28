Skillset Senior College Dubbo has officially opened its new Yarning Circle, a student-led initiative delivered through the Gather and Yarn Project (GYP).

The opening ceremony, including a smoking ceremony to honour the cultural significance of the place, took place on campus on November 26, with Mayor Josh Black joining students, staff, families, and community partners to celebrate this significant achievement.

Created to establish a culturally respectful, student-designed outdoor space that supports connection, reflection, learning, and relationship-building, the Yarning Circle represents the college's 'engagement through relationships' philosophy in a meaningful and visible way.

As part of the college’s new Careers Pilot Program, which is also in place in Bathurst, the project provided students with exposure to real-world learning, hands on work experience, and a deeper understanding of career pathways in landscaping, construction, design, and related industries.

A new initiative introduced to strengthen career readiness and give students meaningful, practical experiences that extend beyond the classroom, the Careers Pilot Program helps students build confidence, develop transferable skills, and understand the wide range of post-school opportunities. GYP enabled students to collaborate with industry professionals, engage in onsite problem solving, and witness their designs progress from concept to completion, reinforcing the value of practical learning and strong community partnerships.

The project was funded through the Regional Industry Education Partnership Program (RIEP) and delivered in partnership with Dubbo Landscaping and The Landscape Centre. Students worked closely with project partners to plan and construct the Yarning Circle from concept design through to installation.

“By connecting students with local industry and providing them with meaningful, hands-on experience, we’re helping young people develop real skills, confidence, and pathways for the future,” RIEP's Jacqui Masters said.

“Skillset Senior College and its partners have created something culturally significant and genuinely student-led, and it’s been a privilege to help bring this project to life.”

Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education, Steve Whan, congratulated the college, its students and project partners for their efforts.

“This project demonstrates the power of hands-on learning and strong community partnership. When students are supported to work alongside industry, design real solutions and contribute to spaces that matter to their community, the impact lasts a lifetime," Minister Whan said.

Mayor Black also praised the project.

“I would like to commend all involved in this fantastic student-led initiative that supports positive youth outcomes,” he said.

"By giving them the chance to learn through meaningful connection with their community, this space will now stand as a reminder of what young people can achieve,” Acting Head of College Deanne Davis concluded.