By Michele Peak

The Sing Australia Dubbo Choir has been operating in Dubbo for the last 23 years.

The last few weeks have been very busy with our end-of-year Christmas party which was held on Monday, December 8. We had a "TV character" theme night with lots of weird and wonderful characters from the past including The Clampetts from the Beverly Hillbillies, Morticia and Gomez from the Addams Family, Agent 99 from Get Smart, and Hot Lips Houlihan from MASH, just to name a few.

We had a great time singing Christmas carols and enjoyed a sit down Christmas meal together.

On Friday, December 12, we sang Christmas Carols at the Geurie Community Carols night. The families from Geurie all came and joined us singing at the Geurie Racecourse. Geurie Public School also presented some items as well.

On Monday, December 15, we had our last Christmas Carolling night singing for the residents at the Oak Tree Retirement Village. All the village residents came out to join us, which was wonderful. It was a lovely way to finish off our singing for 2025.

Sing Australia Dubbo will now have a Christmas break and will return to normal singing practice nights next year, recommencing on Monday, February 2.

Next year Mandy Wheatland will take over as the new leader of the Dubbo Sing Australia group as I will retire from that role after 12 years.

We always welcome any new people to come along and have a sing with us and have some fun. See our entry under "Monday" in the Dubbo Photo News Community Diary for location and times.