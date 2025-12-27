There’s nothing like a great Christmas Carols event to get one in the mood for the festive season.

In this vein, members of Wellington Lions were pleased to attend Wellington Town Band’s presentation of Christmas Carols in the Uniting Church on Sunday, December 15.

“It was a very good concert featuring some new some young members in the band,” a Lions spokesperson said.

“It is good to see younger people joining in, with Wellington Lions’ yearly donation to purchase new equipment coming in handy for the band,” they added.

It is now getting late in the day to get your Lions Club cakes and puddings for Christmas 2025, but the Wellington Craft Co-op in Percy Street still have stock of and will be closing on Christmas Eve.

Wellington Lions Preloved Book shop in the old building known as “Kimbell’s Kitchen” (diagonally opposite the Visitors Information Centre) with its great range of books, DVDs, CDs, and jigsaw puzzles, is also closing-up for Christmas 2025, before reopening on Saturday, January 10, in the new year.