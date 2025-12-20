The Rawsonville community came together on Sunday, December 7, to create magical memories – one gingerbread house at a time.

More than 30 excited children gathered at the Rawsonville Hall for the first-ever Gingerbread House-Making Workshop, filling the historic venue with laughter, creativity, and festive cheer.

Children of all ages, from tiny one-month-olds to energetic school-aged builders, were joined by parents, grandparents, and neighbours for a day that celebrated both Christmas fun and community connection.

Families travelled not only from the local district but also from Dubbo and Narromine, eager to give their young chefs the chance to design and decorate their own tasty Christmas masterpieces.

The event also stirred fond memories for long-time locals and past residents, who shared stories of B&S balls, community dances, and even first dates once held within the walls of the beloved hall. Their reflections added a touch of nostalgia, reminding everyone of Rawsonville Hall’s enduring place in the region’s history.

The success of the workshop has sparked hopes that it will become an annual tradition, continuing to bring families together and build festive joy for years to come.